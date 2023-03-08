ISRO conducts parachute tests for Gaganyaan mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation has conducted tests simulating the clustered deployment of parachutes as part of preparations for the Gaganyaan human space flight mission. ISRO carried out the ‘Rail Track Rocket Sled’ deployment tests of the Gaganyaan Pilot and Apex Cover Separation (ACS) parachutes in cluster configurations at the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL), Chandigarh. The first test simulated the clustered deployment of two pilot parachutes — one parachute was subjected to a minimum angle with respect to flow conditions and the second to a maximum angle with respect to flow, the national space agency headquartered here said. “These pilot parachutes are used in the Gaganyaan mission to extract and deploy the main parachutes independently,” an ISRO statement said. The second test simulated the clustered deployment of two ACS parachutes under maximum dynamic pressure conditions. The test also simulated clustered deployment at a 90-degree angle of attack conditions for the crew module. The ACS parachutes are used in the Gaganyaan mission for the separation of the apex cover mounted on the Crew Module. Both pilot and ACS parachutes were deployed using a pyrotechnic mortar device, ISRO said, adding that the tests were conducted on March 1 and 3.