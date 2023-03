Patna: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has sought more time from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to join the probe in connection with the land-for-job scam, citing his wife’s health issues.

The CBI had summoned him to join the probe on Saturday to record his statement in the case.

Earlier, the RJD leader was summoned to join the probe on March 4 which he missed. Now, the probe agency will send him a third summons in the coming days.