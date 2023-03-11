Gold worth Rs 3.8 cr seized at Coimbatore airport

Chennai: As many as 11 passengers travelling on a flight from Sharjah to Coimbatore were intercepted, and one of them was arrested by the Coimbatore Directorate of Revenue Intelligence after 6.62 kilogram of gold worth Rs 3.8 crore was seized from his possession at Coimbatore airport on Friday.

“The total quantity of the foreign origin gold seized 6.62 kgs valued at approx Rs 3.8 Crore,” officials said on Saturday.

The arrested accused has been identified as Arjunan (43), and he hails from Kallakurichi district. Further investigation is underway, they added. In a similar incident, two passengers who arrived from Singapore, on March 8 were arrested at Chennai airport for carrying gold weighing 6.8 kg valued at Rs 3.32 crores