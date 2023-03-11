Stalin lashes out TN Guv

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has attacked the ruling BJP at the Centre, saying those who backed the idea of a ”single” concept vis-a-vis faith and language among others, were against social justice.

He also took a swipe at Governor R N Ravi over pending assent to key bills including the one seeking NEET exemption for Tamil Nadu and another one proposing a ban against online rummy.

In his address at the 75th year celebrations of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the DMK president fondly recalled the cordial relations his late father and former CM M Karunanidhi had with Muslims and their role in his life.

The three concepts of social justice, brotherhood and equality alone had the power to safeguard India, he said.

”Those who want to change India into a country of a single concept — one faith, one language, one culture, one food, one election and one exam — are against social justice,” he said in an apparent jibe at the BJP.