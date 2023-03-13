Plus Two exams begins today

Chennai: The board exam 2023 for higher secondary students began today with Language exam. Nearly 8.51 lakh students are appearing for the plus two exam from Tamilnadu and Puducherry.

Out of the 8.51 lakh, there are over 5.36 lakh students from the Science stream, more than 2.54 lakh students from Commerce stream, around 14,000 students from the Arts stream and nearly 46,000 students from Vocational.

The HSC exams will conclude on April 3 with Chemistry, Accountancy and Geography.

Meanwhile, the Class 10 or SSLC exam will begin from April 6 with Language paper and conclude with Social Science paper on April 20.

This year, the government has taken several measures such as flying squad representatives to ensure that there is no cheating in the exams. The paper will be conducted in total of 3,169 exam centres.