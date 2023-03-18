Chennaiyin FC appoint Raman Vijayan as assistant coach

Chennaiyin FC on Friday named former India striker Raman Vijayan as assistant coach of the first team. The 49-year-old from Tamil Nadu has a wealth of experience and will work in tandem with head coach Thomas Brdaric and the rest of the coaching staff, said a press release here. Vijayan replaces former India international Syed Sabir Pasha. ”We are extremely pleased to have Raman Vijayan on board. His eye to spot and groom talent combined with his managerial experience will be of great value to CFC,” co-owner Vita Dani said about Vijayan’s appointment. Vijayan has also had experience in a similar role when he worked with Delhi Dynamos during the 2015-16 season of the Indian Super League. He also had managerial roles with two local outfits and also South United from Bengaluru. Expressing excitement on his new role as CFC assistant coach, Vijayan commented: ”I’m so happy to be part of the Chennaiyin family. Being a local player myself, it is a big honour to work with CFC. ”My vision is to have long-term goals, especially on development at the grassroot level. It’s more important for me to build a strong set up for youth development and grassroots. ”Every year we should bring more talent and bring more players from our youth development program to the main team. That will be our big vision in the upcoming years. We will have a proper scouting and structure program to bring more local talents from Tamil Nadu.” Besides making 30 international appearances, Vijayan also represented some of the country’s top clubs, including East Bengal, Mohammedan SC, Dempo SC, FC Cochin and Mahindra United during his professional career before making a successful transition to coaching.