Rahul’s gritty 50, Jadeja’s 45 help IND beat AUS by 5 wkts in 1st ODI

A gritty and resilient half-century by KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja’s crucial knock of unbeaten 45 guided India to 5 wickets victory with 61 balls remaining against Australia in the first ODI of three-match series here at Wankhede Stadium on Friday. Rahul starred for India with his unbeaten knock of 75 runs off 91 deliveries while Jadeja slammed crucial 45* runs. For Australia Mitchell Starc bagged three while Marcus Stoinis scalped two wickets. Defending a small total of 189, Australia got off to a terrific start and gave India an early blow in the second over of the game. Marcus Stoinis drew first blood as he dismissed Ishan Kishan for 3 runs. Star batter Virat Kohli then came out to bat. Mitchell Starc delivered a fine over throwing deliveries around 145kph and gave India back-to-back two big blows. Starc dismissed Kohli for 4 runs while right-handed batter Suryakumar Yadav for a Golden Duck. At the time of the powerplay, India’s score read 20/3. On Starc’s hat-trick ball, new batter KL Rahul drove it pristinely through covers for a boundary. Indian batters struggled to score runs against Australia’s world-class pace attack. Starc in red-hot form gave Men in Blue another blow as he sent opener Shubman Gill packing for 20, leaving India reeling 39/4. Gill’s wicket invited the captain Hardik Pandya to the crease who opened his account with a deep backward boundary. Sean Abbott delivered a terrific over as he did not let the India duo of Rahul and Pandya score big and conceded just two runs in the 12th over of the game. The India duo rotated the strike brilliantly and gathered runs while playing boundary shots at regular intervals, easing some pressure from the team. After 15 over, India’s score read 64/4. Easing some pressure from the team Pandya and Rahul slammed Australian bowlers for boundaries. Stoinis gave struggling India another blow as he removed Pandya for 25, leaving Men in Blue reeling at 83/5 in 19.2 overs. Star all-rounder