Tight security in Chepauk for ODI

MA Chidambaram Stadium on Chennai turned a fortress as cops maintain strict vigil

at the venue for third One-Day international being played between India and Australia. Expectations are high as cricket action returns to Chennai after almost three years.

All tickets have been sold out and full house is expected for the match. Fans started to throng the venue since the morning. Festoons, banners and ballons decorated the are around MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Over 3000 cops have been deployed and a thorough check is being conducted. Sniffer dogs are pressed into service. Metal-detector gates have been set up. Water bottles and food items are banned from being carried into the stadium.

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) have made traffic arrangements ahead of Wednesday’s third and final One-Day International (ODI) match of the series between India and Australia at M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk.

According to the release issued by the police, diversions have been made at Bells Road, Bharathi Salai, Victoria Hostel Road, Wallajah Road, and Kamarajar Salai which will be in effect from 12 pm to 10 pm.

Bells Road will be made one way with entry from Wallajah road x Bells Road Jn and there will be no entry from Bharathi Salai x Bells Road Junction. This will be made vice versa when the match is over.

Vehicles from Kamarajar Salai towards Bharathi Salai will not be allowed except for MTC buses and for vehicles with valid passes.

In view of the match, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) will operate a free minibus feeder service every five minutes starting from 11 am to allow fans to easily reach the MA Chidambaram stadium from Government Estate Metro Station. Once the game gets over, CMRL will operate feeder buses every two minutes from the stadium to the Government Estate Metro Station for an hour.