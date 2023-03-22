All roads lead to Chepauk

As Team India is ready to face Australia in the third and final ODI at MA Chidambaram Stadium here, its human sea of cricket-lovers at the stadium since this morning.

With the three-match series evenly poised at one each, all eyes are on today’s encounter. Both the teams landed in Chennai a couple of days ago and hit the ground last evening for practice.

Rohit-led Team India will be hoping for Shubman Gill, Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav to fire at the top. Shami is red hot form and has been among the wickets.

Coming from a 10-wicket win in Vizag, Australia’s confidence will be sky high. Starc picked up five wickets in the encounter.

The stadium has been decked up and newly-inaugurated stand at the stadium will be accomodate more spectators. The tickets for the decider is already sold out.

Security has been tightened and cops have been deployed in large numbers. Sniffer dogs and bomb squads are kept ready.