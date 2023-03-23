My brother lived speaking truth, will continue the same: Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said that her brother (Rahul Gandhi) lived speaking the truth and would continue to speak the truth after Rahul Gandhi was found guilty in the criminal defamation case filed against him over his alleged ‘Modi surname’ remark.

“The entire scared machinery of power is trying to suppress the voice of Rahul Gandhi through ‘saam, daam, dand, bhed’. My brother has never been afraid, nor will he ever be. He has lived speaking the truth, will continue to speak the truth”, tweeted Priyanka Gandhi in Hindi.

Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said that the party will fight the judgement as per law. “He has been granted bail. We knew from the beginning because they kept changing judges. We believe in law, judiciary and we will fight against this as per law,” Kharge said.