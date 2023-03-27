LS polls : DMK to focus on booth committees

The ruling DMK is focusing on booth committees to capture all the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu during the 2024 general elections. For this the party has constituted observers in all the Assembly constituencies. Party president and Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M.K. Stalin has appointed 234 observers with one observer each in an Assembly constituency. The observers have been given the herculean task of getting 50,000 new membership from each constituency before the birth anniversary of the former Chief Minister and Stalin’s father late Kalaignar Karunanidhi which falls on June 3.