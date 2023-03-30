AIADMK case: Madras HC adjourns hearing to Friday

The Madras High Court will hear the appeal petition filed by former chief minister O Panneerselvam against the single judge order over the AIADMK case on Friday.

Earlier, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday filed a caveat petition at the Madras High Court against former chief minister O Panneerselvam’s appeal plea against the single judge order over the AIADMK general council meet and general secretary elections.

Edappadi K Palaniswami urged the Madras High Court to not pass any order on O Panneerselvam’s plea without hearing his side.