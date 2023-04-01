CM calls for a meeting of Oppn parties

DMK president and Tamilnadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has called a meeting of opposition parties in Chennai on Monday to discuss issues relating to social justice in the country. Leaders of around 20 parties, including the Congress, are slated to attend the meeting either in person or virtually, opposition leaders said. The meeting will discuss ‘Social Justice, the Way Forward’. Among the speakers who have confirmed their participation include Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav, National Conference patron Farooq Abdullah, BRS leader K Keshav Rao, CPM’s Sitaram Yechury, CPI’s D Raja, AAP leader Sanjay Singh and TMC’s Derek O’Brien. The BJD’s Sasmit Patra and YSRCP’s A Suresh are also among the likely attendees. If they do, then their parties would be attending such a meeting for the first time, sources said. However, the two parties are yet to confirm their presence to the DMK.