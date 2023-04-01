Covid cases on the rise across country

Mumbai: A total of 2,994 new Covid-19 infections were reported in India today, a slight dip from Friday’s tally of 3095 coronavirus cases, according to Union heath ministry data. India’s active Covid-19 caseload currently stands at 16,354.

Yesterday’s tally of 3095 fresh coronavirus cases was the highest single-day rise in the last nearly six months. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.09 per cent and the weekly positivity at 2.03 per cent, according to the health bulletin today.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease was reported to be 4,41,71,551. The death toll rose to 5,30,876 with nine deaths and the case fatality rate recorded at 1.19 per cent.

Two deaths each were reported from Delhi, Karnataka and Punjab, one from Gujarat, and two were reconciled by Kerala, according to data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. A total of 9,981 Covid vaccination doses were administered in last 24 hours. According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive