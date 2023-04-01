Rahul Gandhi to hold ‘Jai Bharat’ rally in Karnataka

New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold Jai Bharat rally in Kolar on April 9.

“Rahul Gandhi will be in Kolar on April 9 and address the Jai Bharat Mega Rally there. On April 11, he will visit Wayanad. He is the voice of the people, you can never silence him. This voice will only get louder and stronger,” tweeted Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Friday.

Notably, the election rally will be the first such public meeting of Rahul Gandhi after he was disqualified as a member of Lok Sabha. Political parties are gearing up preparation for assembly polls in Karnataka.

Karnataka assembly polls are significant for national ambitions of BJP and Congress for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Janata Dal-Securlar leaders have said that the people will reject the national parties in the assembly polls. The Election Commission of India on March 29, announced the schedule for the Karnataka Assembly elections.