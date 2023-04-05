Gujarat Titans defeat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets

David Miller and Sai Sudharsan’s unbeaten 56-run partnership guided Gujarat Titans (GT) to a 6-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals (DC) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday. Sudharsan scored the highest for Gujarat Titans with an unbeaten 62 off 48 while Miller played a quickfire knock of 31* off 16. For Delhi Capitals Anrich Nortje bagged two and Khaleel Ahmed and Mitchell Marsh scalped one wicket each. Defending a total of 163, Anrich Nortje drew first blood for Delhi Capitals as he dismissed Wriddhiman Saha for 14 off 7 in the third over of the game. In his next over Nortje removed dangerous batter Shubman Gill for 14 runs. In the 6th over Khaleel Ahmed joined the wicket-taking party as he removed Gujarat captain Hardik Pandya for 5 runs on the last ball of the powerplay. The duo of Vijay Shankar and Sai Sudharsan then handled the charge and slammed Delhi bowlers at regular intervals. Shankar and Sudharsan took their team’s total beyond the 100-run mark in the 12th over of the game. Mitchell Marsh then provided his team with a big breakthrough as he broke the 53-run partnership stand in the 14th over of the game, dismissing Shankar for 29 off 23. David Miller opened his hands and slammed Mukesh Kumar for two sixes and one four, gathering 20 runs in the 16th over of the game. Miller took the equation to 26 runs needed in 24 balls. Sudharsan soaked up the pressure and anchored the Gujarat innings with a 44-ball half-century. Sudharsan slammed Nortje for 14 runs with the help of one six and one boundary. Miller and Sudharsan brought up their 50-run partnership stand in the 18th over. In the 19th over’s first ball, Miller took two runs and guided his team home by 6-wicket with the help of Sudharsan’s unbeaten 62. Earlier, Fiery spells from Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph and Rashid Khan helped Gujarat Titans restrict Delhi Capitals to 162/8 in 20 overs. Shami and Rashid bagged three-wicket hauls respect