Modi inaugurates slew of projects in Chennai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Airport, Highway and Railway projects worth over ₹5,200 crores in Chennai.

Speaking on the occasion, ‘We do not see infrastructure as concrete, bricks and cement. We see infrastructure with a human face. lt connects aspiration with achievement, people with possibilities and dreams with reality.”

“We are the world’s No 1 in digital transactions; we have the most inexpensive mobile data. Today, India has more rural internet users than urban users,” Modi said.

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the new terminal inauguration at Chennai airport will make Tamil Nadu a gateway to not only South India but to the whole of India.

“Today is a very important day in the history of Chennai. Chennai reflects the potential of India. The capacity of Chennai airport will increas e by 50% today,” Scindia added.