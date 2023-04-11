Sachin Pilot begins day-long hunger strike

New Delhi: Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday began his daylong fast at Shaheed Samark in Jaipur despite the Cong’s stern warning that termed it as an anti-party activity.

Pilot on Sunday alleged that the Ashok Gehlot-led government failed to investigate cases of alleged corruption during the BJP rule in Rajasthan and announced his plan to hold a day-long fast on April 11 to press for action.

Taking strong objection to the proposed dharna by Pilot, All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of the state Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Monday night said any such protest against its government amounts to anti-party activity and goes against the party’s interest.

Both Pilot and Randhawa spoke over the phone but the AICC in-charge of the state had not asked the former deputy chief minister to call off the fast. The fight is against graft under the Vasundhara Raje regime and not targeted at anyone else, news agency sources said.