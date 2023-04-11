SC allows RSS rally in TN

Chennai: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea by Tamil Nadu government challenging the Madras High Court order, which allowed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to conduct a route march across the state.

A bench headed Justice V. Ramasubramanian said the appeal is dismissed. During the hearing, RSS had contended that if its march is being attacked by a terrorist organisation in Tamil Nadu, then the state government has to protect it.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the Tamil Nadu government, had submitted before the court that “We are not totally opposed to having route marches and public meetings across the state, but it cannot be in every street, every mohallaa.”.