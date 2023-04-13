R Madhavan, Siddharth and Nayanthara starrer ‘Test’ goes on floor

Madhavan, Siddharth and Nayanthara will headline S Sashikanth’s directorial debut ‘Test’. The shoot of the Tamil film commenced on Wednesday. Taking to Instagram, Siddarth shared the motion poster of the movie and sought good luck wishes from his fans. The ‘Rang De Basanti’ actor wrote in the caption, “Here we go! Motion poster ALERT! #TEST begins shoot today. @studiosynot boss S. Sashikanth makes his direction debut. Excited to be working with Maddy and Nayan. This one is very special. Wish us luck. @actormaddy #Nayanthara @chakdyn Madhavan shared the same poster with the caption, “TEST … BEGINS @sash041075 #nayanthara @worldofsiddharth @studiosynot .. Need all you good wishes and blessings.” Meanwhile, Madhavan was recently seen in a thriller film ‘Dhokha Round D Corner’. He will be next seen in Yash Raj Film’s upcoming web series ‘The Railway Men’ alongside Kay Kay Menon, Babil Khan and Divyenndu Sharma. Sidharth will be next seen in an upcoming Tamil action film ‘Indian 2’ alongside Kamal Hassan, Gulshan Grover, Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. Nayanthara will share the screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee’s directorial ‘Jawan’.