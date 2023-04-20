Buddha’s teaching solution to global problems:Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday the world is passing through challenges such as war, economic instability, terrorism, religious extremism, and climate change and asserted that Lord Buddha’s ideas offer a solution to these problems. Addressing the inaugural session of the Global Buddhist Summit here, he said it is the need of the hour that people and nations prioritize global interests along with their interests. The world will have to think about the poor and countries lacking resources, he said. Modi asserted that India has been following the path shown by the Buddha and cited the country extending help to others, including Turkiye after it was hit by an earthquake, to say that it has treated every human being’s pain as its own.