Chhattisgarh Naxal attack: Wreaths laid for 11 deceased

Dantevada: Amid cries and loud chanting of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, wreaths were laid on Thursday at the mortal remains of 10 police personnel and a civilian driver who died in a blast carried out by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district.

Women, children and other family members of the deceased were seen crying while women security personnel were trying to console them.

After paying homage to the martyred personnel who died in the Naxal attack on Wednesday, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said the sacrifices of the jawans will not go in vain and the fight against Naxalites will be intensified.

The CM lent his shoulder to the mortal remains of one of the jawans on way to a vehicle in which the mortals remains were being shifted to native places of the deceased.

Ten personnel, belonging to the District Reserve Guard (DRG), and a civilian driver were killed after Naxalites blew up their Multi-Utility Vehicle (MUV) which was part of a convoy carrying security personnel in Aranpur police station area of Dantewada on Wednesday afternoon.