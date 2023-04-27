India records 9,355 new Covid cases in 24 hours

New Delhi: India recorded 9,355 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours and the active caseload now stands at 57,410, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 9,629 new cases of the infection were reported on Wednesday, April 26.

The national capital on Wednesday registered 1,040 fresh cases and seven deaths due to Covid-19 The country’s active caseload stands at 0.13 per cent, which was 0.14 per cent on Wednesday.

According to the Health Ministry, 4,358 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours while the recovery rate currently stands at 98.69 per cent. “220.66 cr Total Vaccine doses (95.21 cr Second Dose and 22.87 cr Precaution Dose) have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

4,358 doses administered in the last 24 hours and recovery rate is currently at 98.69 per cent,” said the Health Ministry. Presently the total recovery stands at 12,932 in the last 24 hours increasing the total recoveries to 4,43,35,977. On Tuesday the recoveries were 9, 2123 increasing it to 4,43,11,078.