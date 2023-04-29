India logs 7,171 fresh Covid-19 cases

New Delhi: India reported 7,171 new Covid-19 cases and 40 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.69%, while the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 4.72%.

The death toll increased to 5,31,508 with 40 fresh fatalities, including 15 deaths reconciled by Kerala. Six deaths were recorded in Delhi, four in Uttar Pradesh, three in Chhattisgarh, two each in Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu and one each in Meghalaya, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Chandigarh.

In the last 24 hours, 1,94,134 tests were conducted and so far, 92.64 crore total tests have been done, according to the Health Ministry.