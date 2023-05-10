Prabhas, Kriti Sanon’s ‘Adipurush’ trailer out

The trailer of ‘Adipurush’ released on Tuesday afternoon. Taking to Instagram, actor Prabhas treated fans to the trailer of the upcoming mythological pan-India film and shared the poster of his look as Lord Rama. He captioned the post, “Hari Anant, Hari Katha Ananta. Jai Shri Ram. #AdipurushTrailer out now! #Adipurush in cinemas worldwide on 16th June.” To match the grandeur and magnificence of the film, the celebration of this momentous occasion spanned two consecutive days. The trailer was first screened exclusively for fans of Prabhas in Hyderabad, followed by a grand launch event in Mumbai that was graced by the presence of the star cast, director, and producer. The trailer was released in 70 countries worldwide, turning it into a truly global celebration. The trailer depicted an epic struggle between the forces of good and evil, with Prabhas rising overall with his commanding screen presence. Unlike the teaser, the new video doesn’t disclose much of Lankesh, who appears in disguise midway through the movie and then appears briefly at the conclusion. The teaser of ‘Adipurush’ was released on October 2 on the bank of Sarayu in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh among fans and mediapersons. The film made with a huge budget of Rs 500 crores is expected to be nothing less than a visual spectacle. However, netizens were not happy with the teaser, and it was trolled on the internet for its VFX. Helmed by Om Raut, ‘Adipurush’ is a mythological drama based on the epic Ramayana. The film stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Sunny Singh as Lakshman. In the film, Saif Ali Khan will be seen essaying the role of Ravan. The makers also shared the update via the movie’s official Instagram handle. They shared the pictures of the new poster in five different Languages, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.