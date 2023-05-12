Cyclone ‘Mocha’ intensifies into very severe storm

Kolkata: Cyclone Mocha intensified into a “very severe” cyclonic storm today over the southeast and adjoining areas of central Bay of Bengal, officials said on Friday.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which closely monitors the cyclonic storm said, “The SCS “Mocha” intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm, lay centred at 05:30 hours IST of 12 May 2023 over central adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal near latitude 13.2N and long 88.1E, about 520 km west-northwest of Port Blair.”

IMD earlier had predicted cyclone ‘Mocha’ of turning into a severe cyclone by midnight of Thursday.

However, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 8 teams and 200 rescuers in West Bengal’s Digha after warnings about cyclone ‘Mocha’ of intensifying into a severe storm.