Imran Khan claims ‘hit on head’ during arrest

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Friday claimed that he was hit on the head with batons as Rangers personnel arrested him in the Al-Qadir Trust case earlier this week, local media reported. During a conversation with media personnel in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), the former prime minister reportedly showed swelling and wounds on the back of his head, alleging that he was hit during his arrest. He continued that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials had treated the injury. The PTI chairman was in IHC for the hearing of his bail plea in the Al-Qadir Trust case as per the Supreme Court’s order. He said that NAB’s treatment toward him was “alright” and reiterated that he was hit on the head with a baton during his arrest, The Express Tribune reported. When asked about the violent protests that began following his arrest on May 9, Khan questioned how he could stop everything that was happening and said that he had warned earlier that there would be a “reaction” if he was arrested. “How can I be held responsible, when I was in (NAB’s) custody?” he asked, adding that he had stated before the SC that whatever happened during the protests “did not go well”. Khan maintained that “When the Rangers arrested me, I said: this is my country, my people. Be peaceful”. The deposed prime minister said that he has filed for bail pleas in dozens of cases against him but he will “not resist arrest”, The Express Tribune reported.