Kerala doc murder: Women workers of Cong stage 12-hr hunger protest

Women workers of the Congress party are observing a 12-hour hunger protest on Tuesday against the murder of Dr Vandana Das while she was on duty at Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital.

Dr Vandana (23) was murdered when the accused, S Sandeep (42), stabbed the house surgeon to death in the hospital on Tuesday.

“Congress Mahila Morcha is observing a 12-hour hunger protest from 6 am to 6 pm against the murder of Dr Vandana and demands to protect the life of health workers and doctors,” Jeby Methar, President, Congress Mahila Morcha said.

Congress Mahila Morcha president, extended her support to doctors’ demands and said, “We stand with health workers and doctors and with their demand to bring an ordinance and install cameras in the hospital.”

“Congress Mahila Morcha is with doctors and health workers who are sitting on a protest in front of Kerala secretariat to ensure safety and security for doctors in their workplace and also to get justice for Dr Vandana. After the murder of Dr Vandana, doctors especially the young doctor are in a state of fear,” he added.