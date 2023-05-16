Fighting continues between Sudan’s warring parties in Khartoum

Violent clashes continued between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), with eastern parts of the capital Khartoum witnessing intense bombardment by the army’s air force.

“A large logistical supply of weapons, ammunition and fuel belonging to the rebel militia has been dealt with in a qualitative operation that targeted some areas in Sharq Al-Neel (eastern Nile) locality and bases around the East Nile Hospital,” the army said in a statement late Monday.

The statement said there were no civilian casualties during the operation, but the RSF said the bombardment resulted in the “death and injury of dozens of innocent citizens and the destruction of a large part of the hospital”, reports Xinhua news agency.

Also on Monday, the Sudanese Foreign Ministry condemned what it called the “RSF attacks” on a number of diplomatic missions in Khartoum.