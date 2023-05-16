K’taka CM: Action all the way in Delhi

Congress Karnataka president DK Shivakumar, one of the frontrunners for the post of Chief Minister of the southern State on Tuesday made it clear that he would not resort to “backstabbing or blackmail” regardless of the party’s decision. In an interview, DK Shivakumar said, “If the party wants, they can give me the responsibility……. Ours is a united house, our number is 135. I don’t want to divide anyone here. Whether they like me or not, I am a responsible man. I will not backstab, and I will not blackmail.” The Congress won 135 seats in the recently held election to the 224-member Karnataka assembly. Shivakumar earlier today arrived at the Bengaluru airport ahead of his departure for Delhi amid ongoing talks in the Congress party for the next Karnataka CM. The Karnataka Congress president will meet the party’s high command ahead of the party’s announcement on the top post.