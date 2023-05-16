EPS meets families of hooch tragedy victims

Leader of Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami today met the families of hooch tragedy victims in Villupuram’s Mundiyambakkam.

Speaking to media persons after his visit, Edappadi Palaniswami said, ‘Taking responsibility for the deaths, Stalin should resign as Chief Minister ‘.

He alleged that police have turned a blind-eye since it was happening with the blessings of DMK. He said that the deaths due to spurious liquor could have been prevented if the state government under Stalin had taken proper action. He also called for the resignation of Tamil Nadu Excise and Prohibition Minister, Senthil Balaji.