Dr Agarwals opens new eye hospital in Tirunelveli

Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital has launched an eyecare facility here, making it its second facility in the city.Equipped with cutting-edge technologies, the new hospital aims to extend the availability of its advanced eye treatment and consolidate its position as a premier provider of exceptional eye care services in the region.Prithvirajsing Roopun GCSK, president of the Republic of Mauritius, was the guest of honour on Wednesday in the presence of Amar Agarwal, chairman, Dr Agarwals Group of Eye Hospitals, and D Lional Raj, regional head, clinical services, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Tirunelveli.The new hospital occupies 65,000 sq ft built-up space. It will be run by about 20 doctors, besides a paramedical and non-paramedical team of 50 staff members each.

Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital network currently has 138 hospitals, out of which 114 are in India, and the rest in Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Mozambique, Madagascar, Nigeria, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia.