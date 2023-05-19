The Kerala Story: SC asks TN to ensure safety of moviegoers

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the order of the West Bengal government banning the screening of the film ‘The Kerala Story’ across the state. A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala took into the record the assurance of the Tamil Nadu government that there is no direct or indirect ban on the film. It directed the Tamil Nadu government that adequate security shall be provided to every cinema hall and requisite arrangements shall be made to ensure the safety of moviegoers. West Bengal on May 8 had imposed a ban on screening of the film in the State to avoid “any incident of hatred and violence and to maintain peace in the State”.