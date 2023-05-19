Pak SC judges get paid more than Prez, PM

The salaries of supreme court judges are more than those of the president, the prime minister, ministers, federal secretaries and parliamentarians, The News International reported citing the data submitted to the Public Accounts Committee.The Chief Justice of Pakistan ranks first in receiving the salary, supreme court judges are second, the president comes third, and the prime minister gets a salary less than ministers and federal secretaries.At the Public Accounts Committee, Chairman Noor Khan informed the members that the salary of the Pakistan President is Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 896,550, and the prime minister gets PKR 201,574 salary. At the same time, the Chief Justice of Pakistan receives PKR 1,527,399. The salary of supreme court judges is PKR 1,470,711 and federal ministers get PKR 338,125.A parliamentarian gets PKR 188,000 salary while a grade-22 officer receives PKR 591,475. The PAC sought details regarding perks and privileges received by the Pakistan President, the Prime Minister, the Chief Justice of Pakistan, and other Supreme Court judges, The News International reported.The Supreme Court of Pakistan registrar did not appear before the PAC for the audit of more than 10 year-expenditures of the apex court on Tuesday. The committee has re-summoned him for a meeting scheduled to be held on next Tuesday and warned of issuing his warrants if he did not appear. The committee members expressed anger over the absence of a registrar, as per the news report.