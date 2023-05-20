Oppn leaders attend Siddharamaiah ‘s swearing-in ceremony

Several leaders of opposition parties and senior Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Kamal Nath were present at the swearing-in ceremony of Siddaramaiah as Karnataka CM. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin, Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, MNM chief Kamal Haasan and former Jammu & Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah were present, the sources said. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, however, was conspicuous by her absence at the event at Sree Kanteerava Stadium

Search for: Search