Siddaramaiah sworn in as Karnataka CM

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah has been sworn in as Chief Minister of Karnataka for the second term, along with state Congress President D K Shivakumar as Deputy Chief Minister, and eight legislators as Ministers this afternoon. The swearing in ceremony took place exactly a week after the party swept the Assembly polls in Karnataka. Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were in Delhi till late Friday night to discuss the cabinet structure with party’s high command. Siddaramaiah, who is the leader of Congress Legislature Party, had earlier written to Karnataka Governor requesting him to administer the oath to eight MLAs as Cabinet Ministers.

The eight ministers inducted in Siddaramaiah’s cabinet are G Parameshwara, K H Muniyappa, K J George, M B Patil, Satish Jarkiholi, Priyank Kharge (AICC President M Mallikarjun Kharge’s son), Ramalinga Reddy and B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan m.