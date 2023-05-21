IPL: CSK confirms playoff berth

Chennai Super Kings confirmed a Playoffs berth after Gujarat Titans, beating Delhi Capitals by 77 runs on Saturday.

Ruturaj Gaikwad , Player of the Match, said, It was a must win game, and my 50th game for this franchise. Feels good to make a contribution. I think the wicket was holding up, was difficult to hit pacers but with spinners we thought we had a chance with short straight boundaries. We set the platform and after 10-12 overs and then we thought with Shivam, Mahi bhai and Jaddu to come in, we could really attack. (On Devon Conway) He had 1-2 areas where he wanted to improve, and he’s improved a lot. Playing at home in Chennai can be tough, but he’s adjusted very well. He’s a guy who’s always open to conversation, I love having him around even off the field.