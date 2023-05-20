Getting prasadam from major TN temples is just a click away

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister P K Sekarbabu, launched a scheme to send prasadams of 48 major temples in the State to the homes of devotees. Devotees can book prasadams on the department’s website or through the newly-launched, Thirukoil mobile app.

The department has tied up with the Department of Posts for this, he said.

Through the Thirukoil app, devotees can get details of the 50 major temples in the State, including their history, legends, pujas, timings of darshan, important festivals, 360-degree views of the temples, book wheelchairs and also view festival videos live and make donations for various temple work projects and annadhanam.

Speaking to News Today, Kannan, a devotee in Vadapalani Murugan temple, said, ‘I appreciate the efforts of HR & CE department. They have initiated a wonderful plan. It is impossible for us to visit temples located far. There are physical constraints for elders and monetary difficulty for middle-class people like us. Thanks to Thirukoil mobile App, I can book prasadams and it will reach my doorsteps’.

Echoing the same, Padmavathy, a house wife says, ‘It is a wonderful idea. I welcome the scheme. Getting prasadams from my favourite temples is just a click away.’

The highlight of the Thirukoil mobile App is that through it we can get 360-degree views of the temples, view festival videos live and make donations too, she adds.