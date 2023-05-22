IPL: CSK to face GT in qualifier 1 tomorrow

Gujarat Titans finished at the top spot in IPL 2023 while Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians occupied the second, third and fourth positions respectively.

Qualifier 1 will be played between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

On the other hand, the Eliminator will be played between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.

The losing team from Qualifier 1 and the team which will be victorious in the Eliminator will square off against each other in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Gujarat on Friday.

The final match of the IPL 2023 will be played between the winner of Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on May 28.

Meanwhile, Gujarat batter Shubman Gill sounded a warning to Chennai Super Kings with a scintillating century and an assertion that they have a great bowling attack to challenge MS Dhoni’s team “on that wicket” at Chepauk in the playoffs.

“I think we have a great bowling attack for that (Chennai) wicket. It’s going to be an exciting one, playing against Chennai in Chennai. Hopefully, we’ll make it to the final for the second time,” Gill said.