DA case: Chargesheet filed against ex-TN Ministers

Chargesheet against former Health Minister Dr C Vijayabaskar and his wife Ramya was filed on Monday before the Court of Special Judge/Chief Judicial Magistrate Pudukottal under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 in connection with case of amassing disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 27.22 crore registered on 17 October 2021. Also, chargesheet was filed against former higher education minister KP Anbalagan and his family members in connection with disproportionate asset case registered for allegedly amassing illicit wealth to the tune of Rs.11.32 crore on 19 January 2022.

Remember, Vijayabaskar was raided by the directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption (DVAC) on charges of amassing assets disproportionate to his declared sources of income a couple of years ago.

The three-time MLA held the health portfolio in the previous AIADMK government. DVAC said Vijayabaskar and Ramya ran more than half a dozen companies. They had deposits in banks, jewellery, motor vehicles, agricultural land and house sites. DVAC said Rs 23.8 lakh cash, 4.8 kg gold articles, RC books of 136 goods vehicles and other property documents were identified during the searches. The cash, 10 hard disks and other incriminating documents pertaining to the case were seized during the raids.

Elsewhere, in the case against Anbalagan, searches were conducted in 58 places and certain incriminating materials were seized.

The investigation disclosed that Anbalagan had acquired assets in the form of buildings, bank balances, business investments, landed properties, machinery, ornaments and vehicles in his name and the name of his above family members and circulating the ill-gotten money in the trust by the name “Saraswathi Pachiappan Educational and Charitable Trust all to the extent of Rs 45.20 crore with the active aid of his close relatives namely P Ravisankar, P Saravanan and R Saravanakumar and close associates namely C Manickam, M Malliga and SS Dhanapal, which is disproportionate to his known sources of income for which he could not account satisfactorily.