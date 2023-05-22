Annamalai meets Governor, seeks Senthil Balaji’s dismissal

BJP state chief Annamalai met Governor RN Ravi and requested him to dismiss ministers, Senthil Balaji and Senji Masthan, from the cabinet using his special powers.

Annamalai alleged that one minister is responsible for Prohibition and Excise and another one is somehow connected to the accused in the Hooch tragedy.

“Today, along with our floor leader in the Assembly and Mahila Morcha members, we met the Governor and requested that Senthil Balaji should be immediately discharged from the Council of Ministers so that the Police can conduct an independent probe,” the BJP chief said.

Annamalai also added that we will give a white paper report to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in person by getting an appointment in 15 days.

He further added the report would be on how to close Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC), and if it is closed then how to compensate for the loss because of that.

On Saturday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) carried out massive protests in multiple locations because men consuming liquor affects women a lot.