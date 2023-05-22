RBI expects return of most Rs 2,000 notes by Sep 30

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday said most of the withdrawn Rs 2,000 rupee notes are expected to be returned by the deadline of September 30.

Speaking to reporters for the first time since the surprise decision to withdraw the highest denomination currency note was announced, Das said the decision was part of currency management.

Rs 2,000 currency notes continue to be legal tender, Das added.

Indian currency management system is very robust, exchange rate has remained stable despite crisis in financial markets due to war in Ukraine and failure of certain banks in the West, he said.