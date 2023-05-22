Veteran actor Sarath Babu passes away

Veteran actor Sarath Babu passed away at a private hospital in Hyderabad due to age-related ailments.

Been in the industry for over three decades, he shared screen with Rajinkanth in movies like Mullum Malarum, Velaikaaran, Muthu, Annamalai besides Salangai Oli, Sattam alongside Kamal Haasan.

Sarath Babu began his acting career in 1973 with the Telugu film ‘Rama Rajyam’. He is known predominantly for his work in Telugu and Tamil films. He has also acted in a few Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi films. He has bagged Nandi awards nine times for best acting in supporting roles.

He was part of popular hits including Mullum Malaraum, Annamalai, Pattina Pravesam, Nizhal Nijamagiradhu, Marocharithra, Salangai Oli, Sattam, Imaigal, Pagal Nilavu, Sippikul Muthu, Sankar Guru, Manasukil Mathappo, Annamalai among others.