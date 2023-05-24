HR & CE: Crowd control in temples from control room

The HR& CE department’s initiative to control crowd in over 45 major temples across the State from the control room in their head office here has yielded right results. It has also won the admiration of general public.

Almost a couple of years ago, the HR & CE department set up the control room here. Several LED screens are erected on the walls and they telecast live visuals from various places of worship. These screens at the control room are connected with CCTV cameras kept in various temples. Every screen will air visuals in four different angles.

In case of huge crowds or shortcomings in facilities for devotees in any of the temples, the authorities from Chennai will contact and instruct Executive Officers to take immediate action after seeing the display screen, says an official in the department.

Not just crowd control, even counting of hundials, distribution of prasadams, condition of temple elephants can be monitored from the control room, he adds.

The 45 places of worship covered under this initiative include Srirangam Ranganatha Swamy temple, Samayapuram Mariamman temple, Vadapalani Murugan temple, Tiruvannamalai Arunachaleswarar, Srivilliputhur Sri Aandal and Rameswaram Ramanathaswamy temples.

All visuals are stored in hard discs. They can be viewed again whenever needed. Over 15 staff will monitor the footage during the day. During the festive days, the devotees throng in large numbers. In such times, this control room comes handy to ensure their safety, says another HR & CE official.