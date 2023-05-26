Will continue to demand for total prohibition: VCK

Chennai: It is unfortunate that the State has witnessed deaths due to liquor and the VCK would continue fight for total prohibition in the State, said party chief Thol Thirumavalavan here on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, the VCK chief said, as per the law, the President is the head of both houses of Parliament and thus, the President should inaugurate the new Parliament. “It is appropriate too”, he said.

Pointing out that most of the political parties have decided to boycott the inauguration ceremony, Thirumavalavan said the VCK has also decided not to attend the event like its allies DMK and Congress. “The BJP has chosen May 28, the birth anniversary of Savarkar, for the inauguration and this shows the BJP’s attitude,” the VCK leader said.