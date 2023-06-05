“How Can It Happen?” DMK Asks After Odisha Tragedy

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s party DMK today requested the Centre for a transparent investigation into the horrific three-train collision in Odisha which killed at least 288 people and injured hundreds more. The party said that the government should focus on safety before moving to launch new trains, such as ‘Vande Bharat’. This comes even as the country’s rail network is undergoing a transformation with new trains and modern stations. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not paid attention to rail safety while he flagged off Vande Bharat trains himself in each state,” said DMK MP and former Union Minister A Raja.