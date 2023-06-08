Let’s unite to defeat BJP: Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin launched a tirade against the BJP-led central government on Wednesday accusing it of stooping to any level to slander opposition parties to win the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and appealed to all democratic forces to join hands to defeat the “communal” BJP. Launching the year-long birth centenary celebrations (2023-24) of former chief minister and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi here, Stalin, who is the president of the DMK, said the Centre’s designs could be witnessed in the conduct of Governor R N Ravi.”The BJP will not hesitate to utter lies and slander the parties opposed to it. We have already witnessed this through the Governor who is indulging in political jugglery. Let him speak whatever he wants, we are not bothered because people are with us,” the Chief Minister said indirectly referring to Ravi’s criticism of his government on various occasions.