Trump, trouble

The federal indictment against Donald Trump accuses the former president of illegally hoarding classified documents at his Florida estate after leaving the White House in 2021, and then scheming and lying to thwart government efforts to recover them. Justice Department prosecutors brought 37 felony counts against Trump in the indictment, relying upon photographs from Mar-a-Lago, surveillance video, text messages between staffers, Trump’s own words, those of his lawyers, and other evidence.An aide to Trump, Walt Nauta, was charged as a co-conspirator with six felony counts. Trump says he is innocent and has decried the criminal case, the second indictment against him in a matter of months, as an attempt by his political opponents to hinder his 2024 campaign. He is expected to make his first court appearance on Tuesday in Miami.Trump faces 37 felony counts, including 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information under the Espionage Act. Other charges include: conspiracy to obstruct justice; corruptly concealing a document or record; concealing a document in a federal investigation; and making false statements. Each of the willful retention counts pertains to a specific classified document found at Mar-A-Lago marked ‘SECRET’ or ‘TOP SECRET’.” Topics addressed in the documents include details about US nuclear weapons, the nuclear capabilities of a foreign country and the military activities or capabilities of other countries.