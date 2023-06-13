ED raids: Will give full co-operation, says Senthilbalaji

Officials of Enforcement Directorate are carrying out raids at the residence of State Minister Senthilbalaji at his residence in Greenways Road and premises in Karur in connection with Jab Racket case.Also ED raids are on at Senthilbalaji’s brother house. CRPF personnel gave been posted for security.

Speaking to media persons outside his residence, Senthilbalaji said, ‘I am not required by law to be informed of an enforcement investigation. Details of confiscation have already been explained in the Income Tax Department. The full details will be revealed after the enforcement department’s investigation is over. I will fully cooperate with the investigation by the authorities. I am ready to explain the documents if asked. I will give full cooperation to the enforcement department or income tax department. Let’s see what happens. Only at the end of the test will we know what purpose they have come, he said.