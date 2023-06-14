Charles Enterprises is fun ride’

Charles Enterprises starring veteran actress Urvashi in the lead role will be out 16 June.

Directed by Subash Lalitha Subramanian, the movie has Balu Varghese, Kalaiyarasan, Manikandan, Abhija Sivakala among others. Camera is by Swaroop Philp and music is by KV Subramanian and Ashok Ponappan.

This comical entertainer is produced by Joy Movie Productions. The movie was released in Malayalam and became a hit.

Lalitha Subash Subramanian says, ‘I have seen a lot of Tamil movies. This is my first here. Though made in small budget, it would entertain all’

Urvashi on her part, said, ‘We give our best for every film. Charles Enterprises is one such nice film. My director narrated an one-liner and said a complex mother’s character written exclusively for me. Special mention to my producer, who gave everything for the movie’.